Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $496,778.97 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.