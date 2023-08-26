Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,880. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,759,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after buying an additional 538,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,137,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.