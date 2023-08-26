Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.