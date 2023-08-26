Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Ares Management worth $89,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $268,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,325,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,841 shares in the company, valued at $56,325,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897,346 shares of company stock valued at $349,830,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $99.94 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.