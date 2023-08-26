ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Head-To-Head Contrast

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ASGN and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN 5.17% 16.41% 8.78% SeqLL N/A -124.09% -64.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASGN and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN $4.58 billion 0.85 $268.10 million $4.75 17.00 SeqLL $80,000.00 56.32 -$4.09 million ($0.41) -0.79

Analyst Recommendations

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASGN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ASGN and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN 1 2 2 0 2.20 SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASGN presently has a consensus target price of $81.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Given ASGN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASGN is more favorable than SeqLL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of ASGN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of ASGN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ASGN has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASGN beats SeqLL on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients. This segment also offers workforce mobilization, modern enterprise, and digital innovation IT consulting services; and cloud, data and analytics, and digital transformation solutions. The Federal Government Segment provides mission-critical solutions to the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and civilian agencies. This segment offers cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data. It provide solutions for various applications, such as biomarker discovery and diagnostic assay developments including laboratories associated with universities, scientific research centers, government institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the company has research and development agreement with U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation to evaluate and determine the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing using tSMS platform; and research collaboration with True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc. performing tSMS on whole-blood RNA to identify transcripts associated with coronary artery disease. Further, it has collaboration agreement with The Bernstein Laboratory to address fundamental questions in chromatin biology and epigenetic regulation; The Ting Laboratory; The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine assisting in the development of new methods for chromatin interaction analysis in single nuclei, with single-molecule resolution; Weizmann Institute of Science for developed and applied innovative single-molecule technologies; and Tetracore, Inc. to provide with tSMS systems and onsite support. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

