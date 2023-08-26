ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $461.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.70. ASM International has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $501.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.11.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $728.42 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 23.88%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

