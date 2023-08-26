Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in August

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ASBFY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,900.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

