AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

