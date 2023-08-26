Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.61

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as low as $9.81. Astrotech shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1,403 shares trading hands.

Astrotech Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $16.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

