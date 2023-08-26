Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Trading Down 2.8%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 438,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,522,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

In related news, CEO Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 93,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $47,622.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 58,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $29,875.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,383,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $705,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,360 shares of company stock valued at $152,674 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

