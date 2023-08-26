Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.85. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 336,998 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.