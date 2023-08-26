Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Aura Systems has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

