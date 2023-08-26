Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. Aura Systems has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
About Aura Systems
