Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,749 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

