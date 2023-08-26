Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $253.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

