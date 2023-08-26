Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $184.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $184.39 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $196.04. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

