Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

