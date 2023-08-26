Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,409,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184,182 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avis Budget Group worth $1,053,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.26 and a 200-day moving average of $202.69.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

