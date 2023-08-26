Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 43.1% in August

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aviva Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.47 on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($6.00) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.14) to GBX 475 ($6.06) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.70) to GBX 520 ($6.63) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 481 ($6.14) to GBX 493 ($6.29) in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

