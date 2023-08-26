Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 43.1% in August

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aviva Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.47 on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Aviva
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.