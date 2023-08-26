B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RILYT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. 17,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

