Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,384,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

