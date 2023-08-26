Balentine LLC Acquires 1,699 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.97. 3,115,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,875. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

