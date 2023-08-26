Balentine LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,542 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Intel stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,324,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,430,964. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

