Balentine LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.34. 2,654,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,778. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

