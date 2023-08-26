Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 300.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 1,851,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

