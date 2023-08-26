Balentine LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Balentine LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. 2,239,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,727. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

