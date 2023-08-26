Balentine LLC Sells 150 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,381. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.