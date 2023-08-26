Balentine LLC Sells 318 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

