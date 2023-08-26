Balentine LLC Sells 5,626 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $50.91. 1,930,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,032. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

