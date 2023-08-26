Balentine LLC Sells 57 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.05. 614,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,962. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average of $236.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
