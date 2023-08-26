Balentine LLC Sells 617 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

