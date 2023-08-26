Balentine LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HSY traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.31. 1,390,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,752. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.47. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.