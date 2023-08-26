BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $110.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

