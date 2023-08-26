BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $110.46.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

