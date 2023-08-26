BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the July 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 301,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1002 per share. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.