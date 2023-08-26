Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the July 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

NYSE:BLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 71,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $869.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.