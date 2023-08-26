Bank of America Trims Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price to $26.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Premier stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $37.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. Premier’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

