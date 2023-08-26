Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Short Interest Update

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Baran Group Stock Performance

BRANF stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Friday. Baran Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

About Baran Group

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. The company's solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and construction management, project management and control, turnkey, project financing, and related services.

