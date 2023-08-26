Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1.5-3.5% yr/yr to $7.30-7.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,226,000 after buying an additional 709,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

