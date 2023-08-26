Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17, reports. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.96 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 0.04%.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance
Shares of BVNRY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.97.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bavarian Nordic A/S
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.