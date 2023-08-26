BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $133.48

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.48 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 130.58 ($1.67). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 132.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,262,638 shares.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £947.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Denny purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £50,920 ($64,965.55). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.