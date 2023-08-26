BCE (TSE:BCE) Lifted to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.50.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. BCE has a 12 month low of C$54.62 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.52.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.1983759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 137.72%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.