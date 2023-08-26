BCE (TSE:BCE) Lifted to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE
BCE Stock Up 0.2 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.1983759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 137.72%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.