Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $588.01

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 588.01 ($7.50) and traded as low as GBX 536.50 ($6.84). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 540 ($6.89), with a volume of 1,196,379 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEZ. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.53) to GBX 850 ($10.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 834.25 ($10.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 554.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 587.21. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,705.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £346,800 ($442,459.81). Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

