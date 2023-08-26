Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

