Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.
Bega Cheese Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62.
Bega Cheese Company Profile
