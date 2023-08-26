Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 402.3% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDRFY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.
