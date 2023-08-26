Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.42 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $32.42 million and approximately $75,982.96 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

