Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,236 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.