BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,480 ($31.64) to GBX 2,320 ($29.60) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.49) to GBX 2,715 ($34.64) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.90) to GBX 2,300 ($29.34) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,276.43 ($29.04).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,071.43%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
