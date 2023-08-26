BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

