Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, an increase of 252.8% from the July 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Biophytis Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTS remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,688. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Biophytis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.