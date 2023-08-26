BioRem (CVE:BRM) Trading 18.2% Higher

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$16.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.17 million during the quarter. BioRem had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 3.50%.

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

